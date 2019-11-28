WEATHER: wind remains in Langley forecast, but no warning for Thursday

Environment Canada says temperatures will reach -9 C overnight with wind chill

Wind remains in the forecast for Langley on Thursday. (Langley Advance Times files)

Wind gusts remain in the forecast for Thursday in Langley, although there is no warning issued by Environment Canada.

It will be a mostly sunny day, but remain windy.

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low tonight of -5 C.

Environment Canada says it will remain windy through the night, factoring in the wind chill temperatures will dip to -9 C overnight.

Sunrise today is at 7:39 a.m. and it will set at 4:18 p.m.

