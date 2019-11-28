Wind remains in the forecast for Langley on Thursday. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: wind remains in Langley forecast, but no warning for Thursday

Environment Canada says temperatures will reach -9 C overnight with wind chill

Wind gusts remain in the forecast for Thursday in Langley, although there is no warning issued by Environment Canada.

It will be a mostly sunny day, but remain windy.

READ MORE: Langley shelter aims to find homes for every animal by Christmas

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low tonight of -5 C.

Environment Canada says it will remain windy through the night, factoring in the wind chill temperatures will dip to -9 C overnight.

Sunrise today is at 7:39 a.m. and it will set at 4:18 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Just Posted

WEATHER: wind remains in Langley forecast, but no warning for Thursday

Environment Canada says temperatures will reach -9 C overnight with wind chill

Brown water in Murrayville prompts changes in system

Local well water in the system will be reduced

Suspected drunk driver from Langley demolishes light pole

The early morning crash left the driver injured

Aldergrove falls prey to two targeting shootings within 72 days

Langley RCMP Corporal says it’s important to remember both were ‘isolated’ occurences

Kodiaks captain who championed the PJHL is back, this time as head coach

Aldergrove’s Chris Price, 30, returns to his hometown to lead the team once again

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

Vancouver advocate says anti-groping police campaign isn’t enough to stop predators

The poster campaign won’t do any harm, but Hilla Kerner says lack of charges sends undeterring message

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

RCMP look for suspect driver after truck fatally hits dog on owner’s driveway

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

Most Read