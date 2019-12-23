WEATHER: Windy weather expected in Langley

There is a chance of showers overnight Monday

A mix of sun and cloud is expected in Langley on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Fog patches will dissipate this morning making way for 15 km/h winds.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C, but with the wind chill it will be minus 4 C this morning.

Monday evening will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight, the weather agency reports.

Temperatures will reach a low of 2 C.

Christmas Eve is expected to see periods of rain beginning late in the afternoon on Tuesday. It will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of 6 C and a low of 3 C.

Overnight periods of rain are expected on Tuesday as well.

On Wednesday, Christmas Day, the weather agency reports a mix of sun and cloud.

Sunrise on Monday is at 8:03 a.m. and sunset is at 4:16 p.m.

