A pedestrian carries an umbrella as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Several days of heavy rain over British Columbia’s central and south coasts have only slightly eased drought conditions gripping the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A pedestrian carries an umbrella as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Several days of heavy rain over British Columbia’s central and south coasts have only slightly eased drought conditions gripping the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Weekend storm brings B.C. only modest relief from drought, but more rain to come

Sunshine Coast among areas that remain at Level 5, despite recent downpours

Several days of heavy rain over British Columbia’s central and south coasts have only slightly eased drought conditions gripping the region.

The province’s online drought map shows the Nicola, Coldwater, Finlay and Parsnip basins are ranked at drought Level 4 and have been joined by the Lower Mainland and west Vancouver Island, which are down a notch since being assigned the most severe ranking of Level 5 earlier this month.

Level 4 means adverse drought impacts are likely, while Level 5 means those damaging effects are almost certain.

The Sunshine Coast, east Vancouver Island, eastern Pacific Range, Kettle and entire northeast corner of B.C., remain at Level 5, despite recent downpours that dumped between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain on Sunday.

Environment Canada says the Sunshine Coast community of Sechelt got just over 64 millimetres of rain this month, well below its average of 200 millimetres, and not enough to lift water restrictions as a key Sechelt-area reservoir is at critically low levels.

The storm prompted high streamflow advisories for waterways across Vancouver Island and the central and south coasts, but the River Forecast Centre expected levels to peak by late Monday, while another powerful rainstorm could arrive by the end of the week.

RELATED: New storm approaches B.C., as province cleans up after first powerful fall tempest

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Same man suspected in Sicamous sexual assault, Salmon Arm indecent exposure
Next story
‘Absolutely not,’ ex-chief Sloly says when asked if he was looking to assign blame

Just Posted

TWU sociology professor Michael Wilkinson has recently done a three-year study on what it means when people say they have “no religion,” especially in B.C. (Michael Wilkinson/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Almost half of Langley residents have no religion: census

Jesper Vikman was a standout in goal for Vancouver Giants, but so was his counterpart for the Calgary Hitmen, who eked out a narrow 3-2 win Sunday, Oct. 30 in Calgary. (Cassandra Vilgrain/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Great goaltending, inspired play, but a close loss for Vancouver Giants against Calgary Hitmen

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media Files)
LETTER: Langley fire crews impress resident after relative injured

Alicia Santella posed with Hazel, who has been in the care of Langley Animal Protection Services since 2021, and has been one of the canine participants in the Doghouse program at the Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford. (Frank Bucholtz/Special to The Star)
Prison dog program plays key role in inmate rehabilitation