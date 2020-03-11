Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

Weinstein was convicted of raping a woman in a hotel room and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, a sight the Hollywood mogul’s multitude of accusers thought they would never see.

Weinstein, who has been accused of violating scores of women, was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting — a once-aspiring actress and a former TV and film production assistant — spoke in court Wednesday before Judge James Burke announced the sentence, confronting Weinstein again after their testimony helped seal his conviction at the landmark #MeToo trial.

Burke also heard from Weinstein’s lawyers, who pleaded for leniency because of his age and frail health, and prosecutors, who said the man once celebrated as a titan of Hollywood deserved a harsh sentence that would account for allegations of wrongdoing dating to the 1970s.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in LA

__

Michael R. Sisak, Tom Hays And Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

sexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley Township close to joining ride-hailing license plan
Next story
Abbotsford dentist suspended and fined $30,000 for malpractice, over-billing, sedating patients without qualifications

Just Posted

WEATHER: Clear skies in Langley on Wednesday

Temperatures will reach a high of 10 C

Four Langley breweries team up to launch new beer

Slam Dunkel is now available

Langley Township close to joining ride-hailing license plan

The public will get a chance to comment before a final vote

Monster truck meet and greet offers fans a chance to see world famous “Grave Digger” up close

Inland Langley hosts barbecue March 12 between 12 and 4 p.m.

Food truck festival announces two stops in Langley

Willowbrook Mall will host more than 20 trucks May 8 and 9 and Langley City hosts on June 20

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Abbotsford dentist suspended and fined $30,000 for malpractice, over-billing, sedating patients without qualifications

Dr. Kyle Nawrot gets nine month ban for ‘unwarranted, excessive, inappropriate’ treatments

Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Aides in the care home where the first Canadian died due to COVID-19 have fallen sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

White Rock couple quarantined aboard COVID-19-plagued Diamond Princess home at last

‘Inconsistencies’ in Canada’s application of quarantine rules frustrating, said Nigel Finch-Cole

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

Most Read