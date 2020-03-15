West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

West Coast Amusements is the latest company to cancel events due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Playdome Carnival, annually held indoors at BC Place, was scheduled to proceed March 20 to March 28 over the spring break, however, was cancelled following the provincial government’s directive prohibiting gathering of 250 people or more, states the company’s website.

A longstanding tradition, West Coast Amusements was also set to begin its carnival season on the road around Western Canada with stops in communities all around B.C.

West Coast Amusement, which employs hundreds of seasonal workers who travel with the carnival, announced they will not be operating as of March 13.

READ MORE: Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

West Coast Amusements is the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada, and one of the few that remains family-operated by the Hausers family, states its website.

READ MORE: 39 new cases bring Canada’s COVID-19 count to at least 288

