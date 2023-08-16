Elephant Mountain from the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Aug. 16. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Elephant Mountain from the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Aug. 16. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

West Kootenay has worst wildfire smoke in B.C.

Trail, Nelson and Castlegar’s air quality was ‘hazardous’ Wednesday afternoon

Trail, Nelson and Castlegar were the most smoke-polluted communities in B.C. as of Wednesday afternoon.

IQAir, which measures air quality across the world, said Trail reached 374 on the air quality index (AQI), which the site categorizes as “hazardous.” Nelson followed at 326, followed by Castlegar at 294 as of 3:30 p.m.

A score of zero to 50 is considered good quality by the website.

IQAir states the wildfire smoke level in Trail is 64.7 times the World Health Organization’s air quality guideline value.

Several Okanagan communities including Lumby, Vernon, Sicamous, Salmon Arm and West Kelowna were also listed as hazardous.

Environment Canada has issued an air quality alert for much of much of central and southeastern B.C.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” the alert states. “Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.”

The origins of the smoke appear to be fires in the South Okanagan and the Kamloops areas, according to the site firesmoke.ca.

In the Kootenays, there are two wildfires of note both in the East Kootenay: the Horsethief Creek blaze burning at 3,918.5 hectares and the Lladnar Creek at an estimated 1,200 hectares.

READ MORE:

Immense wildfire smoke causes air quality advisory for B.C. Interior

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Photos released of suspected getaway car in B.C. Sikh temple shooting
Next story
124 soldiers and two military aircraft en route to help fight NWT wildfires

Just Posted

A driver took to the Aldergrove track of the Langley Quarter Midget Association for a qualifying run on Wednesday morning, Aug 16, as the cross-border Western Grand Nationals got underway with 217 cars registered for the event that runs until Sunday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: ‘Border brawl’ underway at Aldergrove quarter midget track

Kassidy Keith and Havana. (tbird/Kim Gaudry/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fort Classic international competition gets underway at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park

Langley Thunder and New Westminster Salmonbellies are set to begin their best-of-seven Western Lacrosse Association Finals series on Wednesday (Aug. 16) at New Westminster’s Queen’s Park Arena (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Preview of Langley Thunder versus New West Salmonbellies

In 2018, Las Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore, an Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association alumni, seen here with Aldergrove Special Olympics competitor Christopher Lakusta, returned to Aldergrove for the opening of the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre. On Aug. 29, the Stanley Cup champion will show off the trophy in his hometown. (Black Press Media files)
Stanley Cup will come to Aldergrove Aug. 29