Westbound Highway 1 lanes in Abbotsford closed as crews investigate serious crash

Crash occurred between McCallum and Riverside roads at around 4 a.m., next update at 8 a.m.

UPDATE: The highway is now clear, but congestion along the transit route remains heavy. The Abbotsford Police Department has confirmed the collision involved a pedestrian, and said they will be providing further updates shortly.

Westbound lanes on Highway 1 in Abbotsford are closed as emergency crews investigate a serious early-morning crash.

The crash occurred at around 4 a.m. between Riverside and McCallum roads, and that portion of the highway is completely blocked off by emergency crews.

The next update is at 8 a.m., but the estimated time of reopening is at 9 a.m., accordinf to DriveBC. Plan alternate routes, as vehicles are in gridlock to Whatcom Road.

Vehicles caught in the gridlock are taking detours via the McCallum off ramp to Marshall Road, then back on to Highway 1 off Clearbrook road.

