Congestion starting at 264th Street, crews on scene

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:50 a.m.

A vehicle stall on Highway 1 in Langley is blocking the left lane.

The stall was first reported around 6:45 a.m. near 264th Street.

Traffic crews are on scene, but congestion has built up past Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

#BCHwy1 – WB vehicle stall is blocking the left lane at 264th in #LangleyBC. Crews on scene, drive with care. pic.twitter.com/gBzaD51pyi — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 1, 2020

Traffic