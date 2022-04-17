DriveBC photo.

DriveBC photo.

UPDATE: Westbound Highway 1 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle crash

4 cars reportedly involved in crash between Mt. Lehman and Bradner roads

[UPDATE: Crash site has been cleared and traffic is moving. Expect continued delays due to ongoing congestion.]

Westbound Highway 1 traffic is at a complete standstill following a multi-vehicle crash in Abbotsford.

The incident occurred between Bradner Road and Mt. Lehman Road, and reportedly involves four vehicles.

DriveBC announced the news of the crash just after 1:45 p.m., noting that traffic was not moving, and warning people to take an alternative route.

Vehicles are backed up past Clearbrook Road. Many drivers are taking detours along Fraser Highway.

Emergency crews are currently en route, and major delays are expected, according to DriveBC.

abbotsfordcar crashTraffic

 

Google Maps screenshot taken at 1:56 p.m.

Google Maps screenshot taken at 1:56 p.m.

Previous story
William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; Queen Elizabeth absent

Just Posted

DriveBC photo.
UPDATE: Westbound Highway 1 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle crash

Shana Williamson took a stroll on the trails just above 50th Avenue and Colebrook Road, on the Langley/Surrey border. She and her pup took time to admire some fawn lilies, which appear for a brief time in spring. These delicate flowers are enjoyed by many locals who walk that way. In fact, individuals from around the Lower Mainland often make a special trek out to Langley just to view them as they bloom, shared photographer Joy Ruffeski. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Admirers from throughout Lower Mainland come to see lilies

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside announced a new school site has been bought for a secondary and high school in Willoughby. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
New high school, middle school site in Willoughby bought for $46.6 million

Vancouver Giants have become the final club to clinch a spot in the Western Hockey League playoffs. (WHL)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants clinch final WHL playoff spot