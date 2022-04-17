UPDATE: Westbound Highway 1 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle crash

4 cars reportedly involved in crash between Mt. Lehman and Bradner roads

[UPDATE: Crash site has been cleared and traffic is moving. Expect continued delays due to ongoing congestion.]

CLEAR #BCHwy1 The westbound vehicle incident between the Mt Lehman exit and Bradner Rd Rest Area has been cleared. Expect delays in the area as congestion remains. #MissionBC #LangleyBC #Abbotsford — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 17, 2022

Westbound Highway 1 traffic is at a complete standstill following a multi-vehicle crash in Abbotsford.

The incident occurred between Bradner Road and Mt. Lehman Road, and reportedly involves four vehicles.

DriveBC announced the news of the crash just after 1:45 p.m., noting that traffic was not moving, and warning people to take an alternative route.

Vehicles are backed up past Clearbrook Road. Many drivers are taking detours along Fraser Highway.

Emergency crews are currently en route, and major delays are expected, according to DriveBC.

#BCHwy1 A vehicle incident has westbound traffic completely blocked between the Mt Lehman exit and Bradner Rd Rest Area in #Abbotsford . Crews en route. Please consider an alternate route. Expect major delays due to congestion. #MissionBC #LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/zTZgEPtZif — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 17, 2022

abbotsfordcar crashTraffic