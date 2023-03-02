This WestJet airplane had to make an emergency landing at YLW on March 2 after an engine fire. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire

80 people were on board.

An arriving airplane with an engine on fire had emergency crews throughout the area rushing to Kelowna International Airport on the afternoon of March 2.

The fire was successfully put out while the plane was still in the air. It was a scheduled flight from Kamloops to Calgary, diverted to Kelowna, on a Dash-Q400 WestJet craft.

Philip Elchitz, senior manager of airport operations, said the diversion is called an “engine out” procedure.

It was initially reported around 3:40p.m.

The plane landed safely at 4:20p.m. Emergency crews report that there was no visible flame, though there was some charring.

There were 80 people on board, and the commercial plane was carrying approximately 4,400 lbs of fuel.

There were no injuries.

Emergency crews have stood down and the airport has now resumed normal operations.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportBreaking NewsCity of Kelownafire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATED: Langley lab can produce cocaine, but not for sale to public

Just Posted

Some Langley RCMP officers (and two firefighters) were soaked with a fire hose Tuesday, February 28, as part of the Polar Plunge fundraiser for B.C. Special Olympics. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Getting soaked in a good cause: Langley RCMP take Polar Plunge

Over 350 customers were waiting in line before Nordstrom Rack officially opened its doors Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The first customer lined-up at 3 a.m. (Langley Advance Times files)
Nordstrom Rack shuts doors in Langley as chain leaves Canada

A lab worker making cannabis products at Adastra Lab Holdings in the Langley Township. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATED: Langley lab can produce cocaine, but not for sale to public

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Fraser Highway could see more industrial use under proposed plan