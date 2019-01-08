(Wikimedia Commons)

Wet snow in the forecast for Metro Vancouver

Accumulations will mostly be inland and at higher terrain

Metro Vancouverites may see some wet snow on Tuesday afternoon as a Pacific frontal system approaches.

According to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada, wet snow will be minimal and likely stay at higher terrain and more inland parts of the region.

Anyone headed north up the Sea-to-Sky or east into the Fraser Valley can expected to see more snow.

The Sea-to-Sky area is forecasted to see 20 centimetres between Squamish and Whistler.

