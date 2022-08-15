(The Canadian Press)

(The Canadian Press)

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs rally in Vancouver against the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Hereditary chiefs say they have not given free, prior and informed consent for the B.C. natural gas pipeline

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters opposed to a natural gas pipeline under construction in northern British Columbia are rallying in Vancouver as they near the end of a tour of several communities across Canada.

The group walked across the Cambie Street bridge from city hall and a news advisory says they planned to rally in front of the CBC Vancouver building.

The advisory says the event is part of a “larger struggle to empower the Wet’suwet’en Nation” against imminent drilling for the pipeline under a river, and to connect Indigenous communities grappling with the effects of climate change.

The hereditary chiefs say they have not given free, prior and informed consent for the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline to be built on their unceded territory.

They have opposed the pipeline for years, while 20 elected First Nations band councils along the route have signed off on the project.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Dawson Creek in northeastern B.C. to Kitimat on the province’s north coast.

The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pipeline

Previous story
Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel
Next story
Aldergrove Rotary’s Starfish backpack program ready for start of school

Just Posted

The Wage_Wagon is going to be at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In in September, with the United Association Local 170 Plumbers and Pipefitting Union mobile classroom. They’re part of a concerted effort to engage more young people not only in cars and mechanics, but a variety of trades. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cruise-In enticing youth into trades with new scholarship

Members of the Aldergrove Secondary hairdressing program volunteer to help fill the Starfish backpacks. (Starfish backpack program/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Rotary’s Starfish backpack program ready for start of school

Saturday afternoon (Aug. 13) at Langley Events Centre, the Junior A Thunder fell 11-8 to the visiting Victoria Shamrocks in game six of the championship series as Victoria won four games to two. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre)
Junior Thunder fall to Shamrocks

Langley’s Kyle King won the $100,000 CSI3* ONNI Grand Prix 1.50m at Thunderbird Show Park on Sunday, Aug. 14. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
VIDEO: Langley’s Kyle King wins $100,000 ONNI Grand Prix at tbird