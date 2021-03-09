The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)

What caused a fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Heavy rain creating an optical illusion on the windshield of a helicopter could have played a role in a fatal crash in northwestern British Columbia last summer, but the Transportation Safety Board says without onboard recording devices it’s impossible to determine the exact cause.

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot.

The report finds the pilot was well-rested, highly trained and had more than 200 hours of flight time on the Airbus Helicopters AS 350 B2 when it went down.

There was also no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft and work moving sections of a drill rig from one area of an exploration site to another had been trouble-free in the hours before the crash.

Investigators point to sudden heavy rain as one possible reason for the crash, noting that rain, especially on sloping windshields, can create a “refraction error” that makes either the horizon or oncoming objects appear lower.

RELATED: Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

But the report also says that after such an accident, an investigation “may never be able to determine the exact causes and contributing factors” unless the aircraft is equipped with an on-board recording device.

The board repeats its recommendation for a Department of Transport order making lightweight flight recording systems mandatory on commercial and private aircraft that aren’t currently required to have them installed.

Transport Canada is making “positive” progress on that recommendation, the board report says.

“However, until the regulations are finalized, the risks associated with the safety deficiency … will continue to exist.”

Helicopter crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park
Next story
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Just Posted

The Murphy family will undergo Acts of Kindness’ Extreme Home Repair April 30 to May 24 (special to The Star).
Help Acts of Kindness charity build wheelchair-friendly home

People can donate via GoFundMe for Extreme Home Makeover, taking place April 31 to May 24

Otter Co-op. (Aldergrove Star files)
Otter Co-op hosting food drive from March 14 to 20

Hunger Bags, available at all Co-op Food Stores, are bags with an arrangement of items

At nine, Langley’s Grayson Talaba, seen here in a 2019 race, has several wins under his belt and is preparing to resume racing following a truncated 2020 season due to the pandemic. (Stephen Frye/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley’s Grayson Talaba is burning up the track

Nine-year-old go kart racer tends to end up on the podium

“There’s No Place Like Home,” a virtual benefit, will support the urgent needs facing Langley Memorial Hospital. Celebrating its 30th year, the event will take place on Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation photo)
Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation virtual gala tickets on sale

People have until May 16 to register for tickets.

Langley’s Otter Flying Feathers 4-H Club is adapting and persevering, according to A.J. Porohowski, club president and 4H ambassador, seen here by his barn, holding a quail (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Getting through the pandemic: how a Langley 4-H club has adapted

While some 4-H clubs have been forced to close, Otter Flying Feathers has persevered

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused a fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Most Read