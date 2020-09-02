What to do while you wait for the annual hazardous waste disposal day to return in Langley

Some of the hazardous waste dropped off during the 2019 event in Langley (Langley Advance Times file)

If you were looking forward to the annual Household Hazardous Waste Event, where you can drop off potentially hazardous garbage at the Langley works yard, you are in for a disappointment.

Due to COVID-19, public health orders related to large gatherings, and the anticipated number of participants based on prior years’ attendance, this fall’s event has been postponed until further notice, the City and Township have announced.

While everyone waits, there are a few words of advice from the Langley City engineering department, which encourages residents to consider alternatives:

Find local recycling and disposal for hazardous items.

Residents can search Metro Vancouver Recycles to find year-round locations for dropping-off items such as electronics, paint and solvents, tires, and more. Lists of locations are mapped to help residents find locations most convenient to them.

Find a general list of local recycling depots via Recycle BC and more information regarding recycling or disposing of hazardous waste.

Or, store items until the event returns, if unable to make it to a recycling depot or drop-off location.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Maple Ridge will be holding a household, hazardous waste drop-off event later this month, with COVID-19 precautions.

Maple Ridge Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, and is available to Maple Ridge residents only.

Upon arrival, residents must go through a COVID-19 screening, show their confirmation email – either printed or on a mobile device – and prove they are a Maple Ridge resident by showing their B.C. driver’s licence or ID card.

All occupants of each vehicle should be wearing masks or face coverings and stay in the vehicle with the windows rolled up.

Items to be dropped off will need to be placed in the rear trunk area only – not in the back seat or front seat.

Drop-off materials will be removed from the vehicle by staff and containers or boxes holding items will not be returned to residents.

The event is being hosted by the City of Maple Ridge working with both the recycling society and Terrapure, a Canadian waste management company that specializes in environmentally sound and efficient waste disposal solutions.

