Granville Street Bridge (Wikimedia Commons)

What would you change about the Granville Bridge?

City of Vancouver wants public feedback on new design

The City of Vancouver is asking the public to weigh in on the future of the Granville Bridge.

The city has launched an online survey open until May 10.

READ MORE: Should the Granville Bridge be reduced to four vehicle lanes?

“The current design of the bridge creates challenges for those travelling across it,” a news release on Thursday said. “In January, council directed staff to kick off a full public engagement process.”

Built in 1954, the eight-lane bridge has “significant excess road capacity.” Even if each of the streets leading onto the bridge were full, the city said, the traffic would be relatively light.

The existing design was meant to connect to high-speed freeways that were never built. The aim now is to better accommodate the growing number of people in the region and make the bridge more accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

City staff expect to present their recommended options to the public at the end of the year.


