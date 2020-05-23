What’s open and what’s closed in Langley City as of May 23rd

Public parking lots, park trails, tennis and pickleball courts, and baseball diamonds are open

Langley City has re-opened additional amenities and spaces starting May 19.

Park users must still maintain physical distancing of two metres as directed by the Provincial Health Officer, and adhere to all signage posted in the parks.

The full list of open park amenities includes:

•Public Parking Lots

•Park Trails and Open Spaces

•Park Washrooms

•Dog Off-Leash parks

•Tennis Courts

•Pickleball Courts

•Baseball Diamonds

•Community Gardens (including the newly constructed Rotary Park community garden)

•Bike Skills Park and Pump Track at Penzer Park

City facilities that remain closed to the public until further notice:

• Playgrounds

• Sports Courts

• Sports Boxes

• Basketball Courts

• Outdoor Fitness Equipment

• Parkour course at Penzer Park

• Sendall Gardens’ Greenhouse

• Booking Picnic Shelters

• Spray Parks and Water Parks

• Al Anderson Memorial Pool

• Timms Community Centre

• Douglas Recreation Centre

• Operations Yard

• Fire Rescue Service Firehall

• Community Police Office

For more information and updates on COVID closures https://langleycity.ca/covid-19.

