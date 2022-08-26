Cpl. Jennifer Balfour, Sgt. Bal Sidhu, and Const. Nick Bordignon were with the Special Response Team in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Wheels fall off e-bike drug transaction activities thanks to Langley’s proactive crime team

Community complaints prompted special RCMP team to keep an eye on neighbourhood

Langley RCMP’s Special Response Team stopped an electric bike Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the 5600 block of 203rd Street after observing several drug transactions.

“The community has been vigilant about drug dealing in the area, and we sent our team out to disrupt illegal activity,” said Sgt. Bal Sidhu, acting Community Policing commander. “We are grateful to the public for stepping up and contacting the police about community issues.”

The driver of the e-bike is allegedly a prohibited driver.

Police seized the following:

• 140 grams of various drugs believed to be fentanyl, crystal meth, powder cocaine and crack cocaine

• $1,168.50 cash

• brass knuckles

• two cellphones

• bear mace

• baseball bat

The investigation is ongoing. Evidence will be compiled and presented to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration of charges.

Cpl. Jennifer Balfour, Sgt. Bal Sidhu, and Const. Nick Bordignon were with the Special Response Team in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
