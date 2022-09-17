When and where to cast your ballot: voting days and locations in Langley

City and Township lists of polling places are up, voting by mail also an option

Students took part in a mock vote during last year’s provincial election. Local elections are less than a month away in Langley City and Township. (Langley Advance Times files)

The official election day for civic voting in Langley – and across B.C. – is Oct. 15, but there will be multiple chances to cast a ballot early, as well.

Langley Township has announced seven different advance poll locations spread out across seven days, each running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are:

• Wednesday, Oct. 5, Langley Township Civic Facility at 20338 65 Ave. on the first floor

• Thursday, Oct. 6, Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd.

• Friday, Oct. 7, Walnut Grove Community Centre – gym, at 8889 Walnut Grove Dr.

• Saturday, Oct. 8, Langley Events Centre – gym, at 7888 200th St.

• Tuesday, Oct. 11, Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, at 27032 Fraser Hwy.

• Wednesday, Oct. 12, W.C. Blair Recreation Centre – Studio 4, 22200 Fraser Hwy.

• Thursday, Oct. 13, George Preston Recreation Centre – Room A, 20699 42nd Ave.

On general voting day, there will be 14 different polling locations, also open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Aldergrove Community Secondary School, 26850 29 Ave.

• Alex Hope Elementary School, 21150 85 Ave.

• Coghlan Community Hall, 6795 256 St.

• D.W. Poppy Secondary School, 23752 52 Ave.

• Dorothy Peacock Elementary School, 20292 91A Ave.

• Fort Langley Elementary School, 8877 Bartlett St.

• George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42 Ave.

• Glenwood Elementary School, 20785 24 Ave.

• James Hill Elementary School, 22144 Old Yale Rd.

• James Kennedy Elementary School, 9060 212 St.

• Lynn Fripps Elementary School, 21020 83 Ave.

• Parkside Centennial Elementary School, 3300 270 St.

• R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary School, 7096 201 St.

• Wix-Brown Elementary School, 23851 24 Ave.

Langley City, with its more compact geographical area, will have fewer polling places, but is still providing several days of advance voting:

• Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cr.

• Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cr.

• Thursday, Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Langley Senior Resources Society Recreation and Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave.

• Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cr.

For voters unable to make their way into the buildings, curbside voting will be available at the voting places.

General voting will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Timms Community Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To vote in B.C., you must be a Canadian citizen who is 18 years or older on general election day, and a resident of B.C. for the past six months. You also have to be a resident or property owner in the city where you are voting, for local elections.

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, visit the Elections BC website at elections.bc.ca/voting/register-to-vote/. You can also contact Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.

Although not yet eligible to vote, 16- and 17-year-olds can register for the list of future voters, and will be automatically added to the voter rolls when they turn 18.

Those already registered to vote are expected to receive a voter information card in the mail in September, and should bring that to the polls with them.

Voting by mail options are also available, but residents must request that option in advance from the Township or City chief electoral officers. Forms are available on the municipal websites, but mail-in ballots have to be received on or before 8 p.m. on general election day.

Late ballots will not be counted.

