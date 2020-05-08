‘When you’re homeless you can’t self isolate’: Dozens from Langley put up in hotels during COVID pandemic

COVID means no showers or washrooms to help stave off the virus for those living on Langley streets

Langley residents have sheltered at home to avoid being infected with a life-threatening disease during the ongoing pandemic.

But for those without a home, avoiding potential carriers of COVID-19 in public, is far from easy.

For many people facing homelessness in Langley, “the least of their worries is social distancing,” explained Lookout Housing and Health Society program manager, Susan Keeping.

That’s because “all of these other basic needs are not being met,” she said.

This includes hygiene.

They no longer have access to public park washrooms, rec centre showers, or non-profits to clean the clothes on their backs.

Two men in Aldergrove without a place to call their own were keeping each other company on Thursday afternoon downtown.

Andreas, who said he sleeps tucked away in a tent each night, hasn’t been able to shower in weeks due the pandemic.

“Everything is closed,” the nearly 60 year old groaned, mentioning that even the Philip Jackman Park washroom he and others in the community would use, has been locked up during the pandemic.

“I, at least, wanted to shave my face,” Andreas said, “I don’t want to look homeless.”

Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope in Langley – which provided free shower and laundry facilities each week – had to shutter its laundry and shower offerings to minimize COVID spread.

Unfortunately, this has meant the outdoors is being used, as a last resort, in place of closed public washrooms.

.

“When you’re homeless you can’t self isolate,” Keeping continued, “There’s nowhere to go.”

The social worker noted that safety is often found in numbers – especially for those who are addicted to illicit substances and use the buddy system to ensure help can be quickly administered if one of them overdoses.

RELATED: Harm reduction cutting Langley’s drug deaths, say social workers

Another question on their mind in order to self-isolate, she said, is: “Do I get beat up today because I’m camping alone or risk my things getting stolen?”

One way the non-profit is tackling the issue – with support from B.C.’s Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – is by providing Langley people living on the streets a hotel room to self-isolate.

In the last week of March, 27 people were put up in Langley hotels using federal funds from a COVID-19 Reaching Home contract.

Keeper said the non-profit will have likely housed another 20 people in hotels before or during May.

“The ones we placed were very concerned because they’d be the ones with less of a chance of surviving” upon contracting COVID-19, Keeping explained.

They were people with a sole or comorbid heart and lung disease.

Housing these populations in hotels has also ensured beds are readily available at Langley’s only emergency shelter, the Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass.

And for those not in hotels, Lookout workers have been handing bottles of soap, water, and hand wipes, in place of the showers and bathrooms so desperately needed.

Aldergrove’s Andreas, who just five months ago became homeless, said he’s used a bar of soap to keep himself clean.

He worries that being put up in a hotel would mean being far away from his friends in similar situations in Aldergrove.

If he did stay in a local inn, Andreas said “I’d want to be able to pay for it,” somehow.

.

But what happens to those in hotels when the reality of COVID-19 finally dies down?

Keeping said Lookout has created a plan for each Langley tenant.

“It feels irresponsible to let them live there and just take it away,” she emphasized.

The goal is to bridge their homeless situation into a regular, supportive housing one.

“What we are paying for them monthly the same as a suite here in Langley,” Keeping said, estimating the cost at around $1,200 to $1,400 per month.

As such, the non-profit is currently on the lookout for basement suites available for rent in Langley, and those open to a future arrangement.

For now, Lookout workers visit hotel-dwellers at least two times per week, often bringing food hampers and other necessities.

“There is no judgement here. We are wanting to help them stay safe and stay alive,” she finished.

