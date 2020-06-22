Where to apply for relief and pay Langley property taxes

Property taxes are due July 2. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The pandemic may have cancelled many scheduled events, but one thing that is still moving ahead is property taxes.

Langley City and Township of Langley property taxes are due Thursday, July 2.

“Keeping water flowing, sewers flushing, and other services functioning are certainties that residents want and need. The primary funding that allows for that is property tax revenue,” the Township wrote on its website late May after 2020 property tax statements were mailed.

Although property tax payments can be made in-person, taxpayers are encouraged to use online payment methods to ensure the safety of staff and the community.

READ MORE: Langley City council gives preliminary approval to tax cuts

As the COVID-19 crisis progressed earlier this year both City and Township councils approved 2020 tax cuts, and there are other relief programs available.

Residents who qualify can apply for the provincial government’s property tax deferral program at gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment.

Homeowners can also apply for the Home Owner Grant to save money on their taxes. Property owners are responsible to apply each year to receieve a tax reduction.

READ MORE: Langley Township property tax increase drops by half in face of COVID-19

Township property owners can apply online at tol.ca/at-your-service/taxes/home-owner-grant or complete an application on the bottom of the current year’s property tax statement and mail or deliver it to the Township’s Civic Facility at 20338 65 Ave. Langley, BC V2Y 3J1.

City property owners can apply online at services.langleycity.ca/TempestApps/eHog/login.aspx.

For more information about the Home Owner Grant visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/annual-property-tax/home-owner-grant.

To find out how to complete payments online visit the Township’s website at tol.ca/at-your-service/taxes or the City’s website at langleycity.ca/news/claim-your-home-owner-grant-and-pay-your-taxes-online.

READ MORE: Langley mayors worried about financial impact of COVID-19

In-person payments for Township taxpayers will be accepted at the Civic Facility on June 29, 30 and July 2. Langley City Hall (corner of Douglas Crescent and 204th Street) is open to accept in-person payments until the deadline.

Most Canadian banks and credit unions can also accept property tax payments.

After deadline City residents will incur a 2 per cent penalty on any remaining taxes unpaid, while Township residents will incur a 1.75 per cent penalty.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyProperty taxes