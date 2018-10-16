Where to find Langley election results

For the candidates, hours of debate at public candidates’ meetings, knocking on doors and putting up signs will conclude this Saturday with voters in the Langleys going to the polls to choose mayors, councillors and school trustees from nearly 60 candidates.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People who are already on the voters’ list should have received a voter information card in September that shows them where to vote. They are asked to bring it with them to the voting place for increased speed and efficiency.

New or unregistered voters, or people who need to update their personal information, should bring two pieces of valid identification that includes their address and signature, such as a Canadian passport, B.C. driver’s licence, credit card or debit card or birth certificate. Utility bills (BC Hydro, Fortis, Shaw, Telus, etc.) can also be used.

Langley Township Polls

Aldergrove Community Secondary School 26850 29 Ave.

Alex Hope Elementary School 21150 85 Ave.

Coghlan Community Hall 6795 256 St.

D.W. Poppy Secondary School 23752 52 Ave.

Dorothy Peacock Elementary School 20292 91A Ave.

Fort Langley Elementary School 8877 Bartlett St.

George Preston Recreation Centre 20699 42 Ave.

Glenwood Elementary School 20785 24 Ave.

James Hill Elementary School 22144 Old Yale Rd.

James Kennedy Elementary School 9060 212 St.

Lynn Fripps Elementary School 21020 83 Ave.

Parkside Centennial Elementary School 3300 270 St.

R.C. Garnett Elementary School 7096 201 St.

Wix-Brown Elementary School 2381 24 Ave.

Langley City Poll

Nicomekl Elementary School 20050 53 Ave.

