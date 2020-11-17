Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A former British Columbia gaming policy official says the concerns about increasing amounts of suspicious cash and its possible links to money laundering at casinos started rising as the province was preparing to host the 2010 Winter Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A former British Columbia gaming policy official says the concerns about increasing amounts of suspicious cash and its possible links to money laundering at casinos started rising as the province was preparing to host the 2010 Winter Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Whistleblower to be cross-examined at B.C. money-laundering hearings

A former Mountie will answer questions from Kash Heed’s lawyers Tuesday

Secret recordings made by a former RCMP officer of an ex-provincial cabinet minister won’t be made public until after a hearing scheduled for Tuesday before the Cullen Commission into money laundering in B.C. casinos.

On Nov. 5 and 6, Fred Pinnock testified to the commission about his efforts to investigate crime in casinos when he headed up the Illegal Gaming Enforcement Team from 2005 to 2008.

Pinnock testified that in 2009 he met then-solicitor general Kash Heed, and that Heed had confirmed Pinnock’s fears that money laundering was not being taken seriously, including by then-Fort Langley-Aldergrove MLA Rich Coleman, who was the cabinet minister in charge of gaming for many years.

Commissioner Austin Cullen, who is overseeing the inquiry, summarized the issue in a Nov. 12 ruling:

“Mr. Pinnock testified that during the meeting Mr. Heed told him that he (Mr. Pinnock) was right about the police failures to take steps against money laundering, saying ‘it’s all about the money’ and that he (Mr. Heed) named Mr. (Rich) Coleman as being ‘largely responsible for this along with senior Mounties who were complicit.’ Mr. Pinnock testified he said to Mr. Heed that he (Pinnock) was sure Mr. Coleman was aware of what was going on inside the casinos and Mr. Heed ‘confirmed [he] was accurate in [his] belief and he did feel that [Mr.] Coleman had created this and it received the sort of tacit support of senior Mounties in this province.’”

Then Pinnock testified that in 2018 he surreptitiously recorded two conversations with Heed on similar topics, one over the phone, one in person.

The transcripts of those recordings were to have become part of the Cullen Commission’s evidence, but there has been a delay as Heed has sought to have his lawyers intervene in the hearings.

Cullen has ruled that Heed’s lawyers will be allowed to cross-examine Pinnock about the discussions with Heed, before the transcripts are to be entered as evidence.

The additional cross-examination was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 17, starting at 2:30 p.m.

gamblingLangleymoney laundering

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Windstorm hits Langley, nearly 8,000 BC Hydro customers without power
Next story
Mail theft more than doubles in Langley City

Just Posted

A burning van, apparently with no driver, crashed into several parked cars in Walnut Grove Tuesday, Nov. 17 at about 2:30 p.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Burning van careens through Walnut Grove after fleeing shooting scene

Dash cam footage caught part of the crash

Cst. Phil Colter was named the new Langley RCMP officer in charge of the Aldergrove Community Policing Office (CPO) in June. While the office remains closed due to the pandemic, the officer will be handling community matters through the main detachment. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Township said the CPOs will stay closed at least until the new year. (Langley Advance Times/file)
Langley Community Police Offices won’t re-open until the new year

Township says services will continue to be provided through the main office

The Glow Gardens light display announced they would be moving to the Greater Vancouver Zoo in October. (Black Press Media files)
COVID restrictions cancel Glow Gardens at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Event will return in a smaller drive-through setting on Nov. 11 at original location in Milner

Former City mayor Peter Fassbender heads up the new society to create almost 100 units of affordable housing on church-owned land. (Langley Advance Times files)
Church housing society seeks feedback from Langley residents

CLA Housing hopes to build almost 100 units of senior and family housing

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A former British Columbia gaming policy official says the concerns about increasing amounts of suspicious cash and its possible links to money laundering at casinos started rising as the province was preparing to host the 2010 Winter Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Whistleblower to be cross-examined at B.C. money-laundering hearings

A former Mountie will answer questions from Kash Heed’s lawyers Tuesday

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC) COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Surrey ‘ground zero’ for COVID-19, but has seen less than half of B.C. deaths: Dix

Surrey Board of Trade calls for mask mandate in B.C. amid rising cases

Table of transmission shows how the virus can spread through the community. (BCCDC image)
COVID-19: BCCDC illustrates most common ‘exposure settings’

Surrey leads province in COVID-19 cases

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
Barred use of solitary confinement continues at Mission Institution, Kent Institution: report

Bill-83 banned its official use, but it continues through other practices, says advocacy groups

Most Read