Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler Blackcomb expected to reopen Monday for summer season

Mountain biking, sightseeing atop the Peak to Peak gondola part of what’s being offered to visitors

After staying closed during winter because of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, Whistler Blackcomb has announced its reopening.

Planning to reopen on May 31, the resort said its implementing safety protocols in line with B.C.’s restart plan and governing provincial health officials.

Face masks will be mandatory inside, outdoors and for people in lift lines and on patios.

“We will open with the same COVID safety protocols we have operated with all year, regardless of your immunization status,” the resort posted to social media Wednesday (May 27).

“Our focus continues to be on the health of our guests, employees and community.”

Those who do not reside in the Vancouver Coastal Health region are discouraged from making a trip to Whistler until travel restrictions lift.

Those who do will not be required to make reservations as they were in winter.

RELATED: Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter

In March, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community, including a worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern.

By April, Howe Sound had the highest rate of COVID-19 of any health area in the province, with the majority of its cases being in Whistler.

The resort was first forced to close its operations on April 19.

READ MORE: Adults living, working in Whistler eligible early for COVID-19 vaccine


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusWhistler

Previous story
COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again
Next story
Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

Just Posted

Summer is in the air according to Gregory Douglas, who captured this show at the “beautiful” Brydon Lagoon in Langley City. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank"><strong>editor@langleyadvancetimes.com</strong></a>. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Summer is in the air at Brydon Lagoon

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Rev. Kelly Duncan of Fort Langley’s St. George’s Anglican Church says some online worship will remain – even after COVID – to reach those who can’t come in person. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Safety key as Fort Langley church prepares to welcome worshippers

Religious gatherings indoors will start up again soon

(Langley Schools)
Langley schools on COVID exposure list rises

Families of three schools were issued notifications on Tuesday

Brandi Marie, an Aldergrove writer, released her first poetry collection in 2020, which can now be found in Indigo Langley. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove resident urges adventure with new poetry collection

World traveller and writer Brandi Marie has debut book, Dear Adventurist, at Indigo Langley

One person was taken to hospital for burns after fire crews were called to a blaze in the 1500 block of 232nd Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Township of Langley Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after suffering burns in Langley fire

Crews were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence five kilometres south of Spuzzum on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). (Facebook)
RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

IHIT is taking over incident in the Fraser Canyon

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sand Lance Spawning Habitat Protection. (5th Life Productions/contributed photo)
Chilliwack MP Mark Strahl’s bill C-297 would allow federal government to introduce selective fisheries

Strahl said it’s possible to protect vulnerable salmon without shutting down all recreational fishing

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

Most Read