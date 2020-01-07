(Black Press Media files)

Whistler RCMP urge parents, kids to be cautious after man tries to lure boy with candy

Nine-year-old boy was offered candy by a strange man

Whistler RCMP are looking for witnesses after a nine-year-old was offered candy by a man in a car on Sunday.

Mounties said the boy was standing near a bus stop at Balsam Way and Lorimer Road around 1 p.m. when a man in a blue car stopped and asked the child if he wanted candy. The man said the candy was in the back of the car and said he would drive the boy anywhere he wanted to go.

The boy, RCMP said, “did the right thing and told the male ‘no’ and walked away.”

The man drove off towards Highway 99. Mounties said the man was described as between 50 and 60 years old, with shaggy grey hair and was driving a blue sedan.

Police are urging parents to talk to their kids about never accepting rides or candy from strangers. Anyone with any information about the incident are asked to call Crimes Stoppers or the police at 604-932-3044.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump disregards Canada, allies with killing of Iranian general: ex-ambassador
Next story
Elderly man killed in two-vehicle Highway 1 crash

Just Posted

WEATHER: Rain and wind in the forecast for Langley

A break in the wet weather is expected late Tuesday

Gratitude summit on hold in Langley

Inaugural appreciation conference scheduled at Cascades Casino on Friday has been postponed

Former Langley Fine Arts student is a rising singer-songwriter superstar in India

Avkash Mann’s new single ‘Dreams’ hit two million views heading into New Year

VIDEO: Assessments may be going down generally, but not in one Langley neighbourhood

‘It’s crazy’ South Langley homeowner says of 20 per cent jump

LETTER: Are there Korean War veterans in the Langley area?

Korean War vets are invited to a special event Jan. 15 in Vancouver

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

Heavy rain expected to hit B.C.’s south coast

Up to 90 millimetres of rain are expected

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Sangha has agreed to plead guilty and serve a sentence of 5.25 years plus two years of probation.

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Okanagan woman, 61, pleads guilty in series of arsons

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

Most Read