Whistler RCMP urge parents, kids to be cautious after man tries to lure boy with candy

Whistler RCMP are looking for witnesses after a nine-year-old was offered candy by a man in a car on Sunday.

Mounties said the boy was standing near a bus stop at Balsam Way and Lorimer Road around 1 p.m. when a man in a blue car stopped and asked the child if he wanted candy. The man said the candy was in the back of the car and said he would drive the boy anywhere he wanted to go.

The boy, RCMP said, “did the right thing and told the male ‘no’ and walked away.”

The man drove off towards Highway 99. Mounties said the man was described as between 50 and 60 years old, with shaggy grey hair and was driving a blue sedan.

Police are urging parents to talk to their kids about never accepting rides or candy from strangers. Anyone with any information about the incident are asked to call Crimes Stoppers or the police at 604-932-3044.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.