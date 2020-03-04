White Claw Hard Seltzer is an alcoholic seltzer water beverage owned by Mark Anthony Brands, which also owns Mike’s Hard Lemonade. (Contributed)

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

One of the most sought after alcoholic beverages for Canadians is about to hit the shelves in B.C.

White Claw Hard Seltzer will be available at select BC liquor stores on Saturday, Mar. 7.

The drink has exploded onto the scene since owner Mark Anthony launched the drink, exclusively in the United States in 2016.

“Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws” has been the unofficial slogan heard around the internet since its inception, which has has garnered a cult following among young adults.

On Feb. 28, White Claws was launched in Ontario and was made available at select government-run liquor stores.

According to TorontoLife.com, people lined up for hours before the stores opened to get their hands on a claw.

Mango, black cherry, natural lime, raspberry, ruby grapefruit and pure hard seltzer (unflavoured) are the flavours being made available in Canada. The drink contains five per cent alcohol.

READ MORE: Kelowna serves as backdrop for TV movie

White Claw will be hosting launch events at these following locations from 2 to 6 p.m. on Mar. 7.

Alberni and Bute (Vancouver)

39th and Cambie (Vancouver)

Park Royal (West Vancouver)

Check your local BC Liquor Store provider to see if they too will be selling White Claws on Mar. 7.

READ MORE: CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

alcohol trade

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid
Next story
Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley Wednesday

The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon

Aldergrove marijuana operation one of two Canopy Growth facilities to close

The company announced 500 job losses on Wednesday

Homeless count aims to discover if numbers on Langley streets rising

Local outreach workers are hopeful intervention has at least stabilized numbers

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Langley school trips overseas cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The district joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read