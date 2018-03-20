Mayor Wayne Baldwin tweeted criticism over Democracy Direct flyers found on the Waterfront Pier. (@WhiteRockMayor twitter)

White Rock mayor says pier flyers ‘shameful’

Democracy Direct says it has no knowledge of posters

Mayor Wayne Baldwin says flyers posted along the waterfront pier and archway – advertising an event with Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell – are a slap in the face to the citizens of White Rock.

Baldwin criticized and tweeted a photograph of the flyers Saturday, which promote the event under the Democracy Direct banner.

“Thoughtless, disrespectful Democracy Direct signs were posted all over the pier (Natnl Historic Site).& on Butler Memorial Arch. Ridiculous!” Baldwin tweeted from @WhiteRockMayor.

“Pier is Natnl Historic Site. Never in the past 50 yrs until now has anyone been so disrespectful as to post notices on it as Democracy Direct just did. Absolutely shameful. And this group wants to get elected to Council?!! Really!!” Baldwin said in a second message.

Democracy Direct, which is directed by Darryl Walker, Dennis Lypka, Erika Johanson, Mike Pearce and Carol Blacklaws, is a group of residents who will be putting together a slate of candidates for the Oct. 20 civic election.

Chappell is guest speaker at the March 22 event – 7-8 p.m. at Centennial Park Arena – and has maintained that he is not involved politically but was invited to speak about SFN heritage and their relationship with their White Rock neighbours.

Walker, who is the chairman of the group, told Peace Arch News Tuesday morning that he had no knowledge of the flyers on the pier.

“We didn’t have anybody posting anything under Democracy Direct. This is the first that I’ve heard of it. It’s hard to comment on something that you don’t know about,” he said.

Walker made note of “other groups out there” that are “as equally frustrated as we are as to what’s going on in White Rock.”

“I think now I’ll probably have to make a few phone calls to find out what exactly is going on or who indeed is posting this information,” he said.

“We have the event coming up, we’re pleased to get the notoriety.”

Tuesday morning, Baldwin elaborated on his tweets, noting to PAN that the pier archway was donated by the Butler family in 2007 as a memorial. The archway adorns what was a favourite hangout spot of the Butlers’ son, Jeff, who suffered a fatal injury during a hockey game in 1985.

The archway was constructed in 2010.

Baldwin said putting flyers on the archway is kind of like putting them on a gravestone.

“That’s what angers me. It’s a thoughtless thing to have done.”

He said it was the first time he’s seen notices posted to the pier light-posts and archway.

“Never seen it before, ever. Never. In about 40 years.”

UPDATE: Johanson called PAN after print deadline Tuesday morning to say that the pier “is not a historic site.”

 

Dick and Jane Butler in 2010, as workers erected the arch “White Rock BC Canada” at the foot of the White Rock pier. (File photo)

Previous story
Sea lion with rope wrapped around neck saved by Vancouver Aquarium
Next story
Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

Just Posted

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Dash cam captures pickup truck illegally passing on highway shoulder in Langley

Aldergrove Blazers win in Aldergrove Arena’s final game

Aldergrove Bantam C2 Blazers won in the last ever ice hockey game in the old Aldergrove arena

Wire theft on the rise again in Langley City

As world price for copper rises, more incidents are being reported

A disappointing end to a succesful season for TWU volleyball

Past teams have used tough losses to fuel championship runs, says Spartans coach

Olympics spark rekindles Langley’s interest in curling

A series of open houses at the curling centre this week help introduce people to the sport.

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

B.C. climber remembered for gentle spirit, love of mountains

Marc-André Leclerc had been hearing the call of the mountains since childhood

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Centre aims to help ‘vulnerable individuals of the path to radicalization’ before they turn to crime

B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

UVic basketball coach Kathryn Shields inducted into Order of Canada

Sea lion with rope wrapped around neck saved by Vancouver Aquarium

Steller sea lions are a species of special concern and some populations are endangered in parts of Alaska

B.C. can learn from Washington’s wine industry growth

Winery owner cites importance of industry collaboration

50-million-year-old fossil found in B.C. town makes history

Paleontologist Dr. Bruce Archibald says Princeton, B.C. is becoming famous for giving up rare fossils

Most Read