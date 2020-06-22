Crowds of people walked along the White Rock Pier Sunday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock Pier to remain open to public, despite busy Father’s Day

Mayor says immediate closure of the pier would be a knee-jerk reaction

The City of White Rock will continue to allow public access to the city’s pier, despite a busy Father’s Day Sunday that caused some residents to express concerns regarding the potential spread of COVID-19.

White Rock residents and visitors commented on social media Sunday and Monday about how busy the popular structure was on Father’s Day (June 21), with some people calling for the structure to be closed again.

The pier was re-opened to the public last week after being closed in late March.

“We drove down to go get ice cream this afternoon. We kept driving. The place was packed. Lines of cars, people everywhere and the pier was nuts!” Crystal Lothbrook commented below an image of the pier posted to Facebook by Peace Arch News.

However, not everyone agreed that the pier was overcrowded.

“One snapshot (especially at that angle) doesn’t tell the whole story. Most of the time the pier was not crowded, but it was Fathers Day and busier than normal at the beach. Doesn’t mean the pier needs to be closed again,” Jay Tee wrote on Facebook.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker told PAN Monday that the number of people on the pier was a concern, adding that he discussed it with city CAO Guillermo Ferrero Monday morning.

However, Walker, who has authority to close the pier at his discretion, said it would be a knee-jerk reaction to shut it down immediately.

“We want to work with the people, but we want to give them a chance. It looks like the province is starting to open up again. I understand we may get more information this week on what the next steps are either from a minister or perhaps even the premier,” Walker said.

Walker said the city will continue to monitor activity on the pier, in co-operation with its bylaw officers.

Historically, Canada Day is one of the busiest days of the year for the City of White Rock. This year, the city is hosting a “Virtual Canada Day by the Bay” celebration that will take place online. No physical events are planned for the waterfront.

RELATED: White Rock to plan virtual Canada Day celebration

However, a potential influx of crowds on July 1 remains on the city’s radar, Walker noted.

“The first of July is something we’re looking at. I won’t say forward to – but at – for some time, knowing full well what it’s going to be like,” Walker said.

One option that Walker said he’s not considering is closing the pier on certain days of the week, but leaving it open for the rest.

“You can’t just say we’re doing it Monday, Tuesday and then closing it Wednesday. That’s not going to work, that’s not going to fly. What you’re going to do is really start annoying people,” he said.

“We have a responsibility to be somewhat consistent with what we do.”


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronaviruswhite rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. legislature resumes with most MLAs, votes ‘virtual’
Next story
Fraser Valley chicken abuse case moves forward

Just Posted

Where to apply for relief and pay Langley property taxes

Deadline for property taxes is July 2

TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Traffic is backed up past Glover Road

Surrey aquatic groups start petition to open Grandview Aquatic Centre

Proposal would see all swimming and diving clubs in city operate out of South Surrey facility

TWU athletics fundraiser blows past $100K goal

The Langley-based university raised about $140,000

VIDEO: NFL athlete Chase Claypool gifts dad new truck, recalls moment on Father’s Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was visiting his Langley home on Mother’s Day

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

White Rock Pier to remain open to public, despite busy Father’s Day

Mayor says immediate closure of the pier would be a knee-jerk reaction

B.C. legislature resumes with most MLAs, votes ‘virtual’

John Horgan NDP extending cabinet’s emergency powers

More than 30 winners take home Homebuilders Association Vancouver awards

More than 400 entries were received for the virtual awards ceremony

Father’s Day tragedy: Surrey man drowns after saving daughter at Kelowna waterfall

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on June 21

Abbotsford woman launches petition to reopen Peace Arch Park to see fiance

Megan Ferguson disappointed that the park has been closed during the COVID-19 era

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Tribute bands rally to raise cash for charities in online festival June 27

‘Together we can show everyone the Canadian Spirit is alive and well in these difficult times’

Most Read