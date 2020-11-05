Who are your Langley education heroes?

We’re looking for stories of people who have gone above and beyond for students

The Langley Advance Times is hoping to highlight the efforts of seven local educators who go “Above and Beyond” in an upcoming special publication, and we need your help to find them.

We are looking for anyone involved in education in Langley – teachers, administrators, education assistants, Aboriginal support workers, coaches, club leaders, custodial staff, bus drivers – who has made a big difference for Langley students, particularly in this last difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any kind of stories are welcome – whether it’s about sports and school clubs, aiding a student academically, or bringing some joy and fun to a difficult year. All we ask is that these people went beyond the call of duty.

Each person selected will be the subject of a feature article and photo in an upcoming publication in the Langley Advance Times, explaining how they have affected the lives of local students for the better.

From you, we need nominations – send us up to 250 words explaining why the person you are nominating deserves to be featured. Please include your contact information so we can follow up with you and reach out to your nominee.

A small committee will be making decisions soon, so there is a Nov. 13 deadline for nominations. Send your nominations to contests@langleyadvancetimes.com by 5 p.m. that day.

Thanks, and we’re looking forward to hearing the stories of some of Langley’s unsung education heroes!

