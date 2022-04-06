People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk under cherry blossoms in full bloom at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk under cherry blossoms in full bloom at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally

U.N. health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all regions of the world

The number of coronavirus cases reported globally has dropped for a second consecutive week and confirmed COVID-19 deaths also fell last week, according to a World Health Organization report issued Wednesday.

In its latest pandemic report, WHO said 9 million cases were reported, a 16% weekly decline, and more than 26,000 new deaths from COVID-19. The U.N. health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all regions of the world.

However, it warned that the reported numbers carry considerable uncertainty because many countries have stopped widespread testing for the coronavirus, meaning that many cases are likely going undetected.

WHO said it was also tracking an omicron variant that is a recombination of two versions: BA.1 and BA.2, which was first detected in Britain in January. WHO said early estimates suggest the recombined omicron could be about 10% more transmissible than previous mutations, but further evidence is needed.

The agency has continued to warn countries not to drop their COVID-19 protocols too quickly and predicted that future variants could spread easily if surveillance and testing systems are shelved.

Last week, the U.K. said COVID-19 had hit record levels across the country, with government statistics estimating that about 1 in 13 people were infected. Those figures came on the same day the British government abandoned its free testing program.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities conducted more mass testing this week across Shanghai, which remains in lockdown following another jump in infections; the city has recorded more than 90,000 cases but no deaths during the pandemic.

Despite growing public frustration and concerns about economic effects, China says it is sticking to its hard-line “zero-tolerance” approach mandating lockdowns, mass testing and the compulsory isolation of all suspected cases and close contacts. Following a public uproar, Shanghai authorities said Wednesday they would allow at least some parents to stay with children infected with COVID-19, making an exception to a policy of isolating anyone who tests positive.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: B.C. to end daily COVID case counts, shift to weekly reporting

RELATED: B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

CoronavirusHealth

Previous story
‘Brutally understaffed’ to combat high-rise blazes: Retired Kelowna firefighter
Next story
Car bashed, bear spray used after fight over alleged theft leads to four-car crash

Just Posted

Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove apartment fire doused quickly by Langley Township firefighters

The eight properties planned for rezoning are in red, on the north side of 56th Avenue. Existing industrial properties are in purple, and nearby rural lots are in green. (Township of Langley)
Gloucester rezoning moves closer to reality in Langley Township

The last in-person spring gala for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation in 2019 raised $350,000 for the new ER department that has since opened at the hospital. That fundraising soiree pushed the foundation over its goal for $17-million Emergency Response Campaign. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley gala celebrates sense of renewal

As home prices remain high, arguments about whether a lack of supply is to blame have begun. (Langley Advance Times files)
Velocity of price increases slowing as homes still selling for $1.7 million in Langley