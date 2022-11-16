Who is Langley’s Citizen of the Year for 2022?

Nominations are now open with the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce

Nominations are open for this year’s H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year Award, and the local chamber of commerce wants to hear your suggestions.

The award is presented every year by the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, and is for a local volunteer or advocate who makes a positive contribution in Langley.

The chamber is looking for those who contribute their time, resources, and personal efforts, said Cory Redekop, the chamber’s president.

The award is dedicated to the memory of the late Harold Stafford, who was active in business, politics, and local charitable efforts for many years. It has been given out every year since 1980.

Nominations can be made online at LangleyChamber.com/HDStafford.

The H.D. Stafford Good Citizen Award will be presented on December 13 at the upcoming Chamber Holiday Dinner event.

Last year’s winner was Manjit Gill, who was honoured for her donations and advocacy for the Langley Memorial Hospital.

The award was coincidentally presented on the 50th anniversary of her arrival in Canada – a stomach bug picked up on the trip would land her in Langley Memorial soon after her plane landed.

Gill would make happier memories as she gave birth to her children there. She and her family would give back over the years, working with the hospital foundation, pushing for the emergency room expansion, and donating $1 million to that project.

