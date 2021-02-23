To prevent possible contamination of the Nicomekl River, Langley City crews lifted out this pedestrian bridge for sandblasting and refinishing (Photo by Steve Brown/Langley City)

Why a Langley City pedestrian bridge had to be removed altogether for repainting

Span located in an environmentally sensitive area will return

To repaint the pedestrian bridge over the Nicomekl River in Portage Park, Langley City crews had to completely remove it last month, lift the metal span out with a crane, and transport it to a shop for sandblasting, repainting and re-decking.

Langley City Director of Engineering, Parks and Environment Rick Bomhof said the 40-year-old structure had to be temporarily taken out because it had older lead-based paint that posed a potential threat to the salmon-bearing waterway.

READ ALSO: Langley City seeks federal-provincial funding to replace aging pedestrian bridge

“It’s within an environmentally sensitive area, and when you do anything in that area, you want to take precautions,” Bomhof explained.

“It’s otherwise in excellent shape,” Bomhof added.

It was lifted out on Jan. 29, and, assuming the weather is good, the bridge will be returned in early March.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley City lowers new steel walking bridge into place

Any new Langley City pedestrian bridges, like the ones that replaced two wooden walking structures in 2018, don’t require repainting and won’t have to be removed in years to come.

Next up, Bomhof said, another pedestrian bridge near 208th Street will go through the same process.

Environment

