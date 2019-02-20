This snowed-under park sidewalk didn’t get shovelled because it was considered lower priority by the Township, which concentrates on keeping higher-traffic areas clear. Supplied

Why some Langley sidewalks don’t get shovelled

All walkways are not equal under rules that give priority to higher-traffic areas

Langley Township resident Larri Woodrow was puzzled when municipal crews didn’t clear the sidewalk at a nearby Forest Hills park during the recent heavy snow.

Woodrow said the people who live near the park make an effort to keep their walkways shovelled.

“We’re pretty conscientious [about clearing our sidewalks when it snows],” Woodrow said.

“It seems odd that the Township can’t do theirs.”

In response to a query from Black Press Media, Tab Buckner, Township manager of parks operations, said the policy is to look after the busiest sidewalks first.

At the top of the list for salting, sanding and snow clearing operations are “pedestrian traffic trail and park pathway locations that are a main thoroughfare to a school or bus stop location, hilly areas or known icy locations.”

They get constant attention during poor weather conditions, with Township crews putting in overtime if required.

Second priority is given to high pedestrian traffic locations that are not a main thoroughfare to a school or bus stop location.

They get worked on during regular time, and only “minimal overtime” is permitted to extend the normal work day.

Everything else comes third, and that work is only done during daylight hours with no overtime is allowed.

“With the multiple snow events that occurred last week, and the subsequent melting and freezing, parks operations staff were only able to concentrate on [first- and second-priority areas] with the available resources that exist,” Buckner said.

Because the snow-covered sidewalk in front of Forrest Hill Park is flat and not on a slope, it falls into the third category.

Buckner said Township staff were out every day over the long weekend, working on the high-priority walkways.

If there was no further snow accumulation, they might be able to tackle third-ranked sidewalks, he said.

Woodrow said the sidewalk is passable now, but not because the Township ever showed up to clear it.

“It’s melted now,” he said.

“It didn’t get shovelled.”

Township public works director Roeland Zwaag said the municipality has spent $400,000 on roads and another $100,000 on parks and trails and parking lots so far this winter.

Langley City estimates it has spent roughly 84 per cent of the $189,000 it budgeted for snow removal.

Like the Township, the City gives priority to the most well-traveled sidewalks.

It does not clear gravel paths, such as those around Brydon lagoon, or paved paths in areas like the Nicomekl flood plain.

“We just don’t have the resources” said Rick Bomhof, City director of engineering, parks and environment.

Township and City of Langley residents and businesses are responsible for keeping their sidewalks clear.

In the Township, snow in residential areas must be removed from sidewalks and walkways within 24 hours of the first accumulation of snow.

In commercial and industrial areas, snow must be removed from sidewalks and walkways by 10 a.m.

In Langley City, residents must remove any accumulation of snow or ice from the sidewalks and walkways bordering their property within 24 hours after a snowfall with an accumulation exceeding 10 cm. (approximately 4″).

The owner or occupant must also remove snow or ice from the “roof or other part of any such structure ” where it could fall on the road or sidewalk.

