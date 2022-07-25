Why there are planters along Glover Road in Langley City

They are the finishing touches to a $2.9 million overhaul of the road, above and below ground

Rows of planters lining Glover Road are the final touches to a $2.9 million overhaul of Glover Road between the Langley City boundary and the downtown core. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Rows of planters lining Glover Road are the final touches to a $2.9 million overhaul of Glover Road between the Langley City boundary and the downtown core, said Langley City Director of Engineering, Parks and Environment Rick Bomhof.

Bomhof told the Langley Advance Times the planters were placed there as a temporary measure to provide an “added level of protection” for cyclists using the dedicated bike lane.

It was a requirement of TransLink, which funded 75 per cent of the cost of the bike lane, as part of the public transit company’s plans to build bike infrastructure in the vicinity of major transit corridors.

“It also provides a nice aesthetic for street users,” Bomhof remarked.

“They [the planters] are intended to be replaced in the future with raised, multi-use paths, and more trees, as redevelopment occurs.”

The project included about $1.2 million in replacing aging underground utilities and $150,000 for traffic signal cameras.

It was completed in June, behind schedule, thanks to winter weather conditions and delays in getting paint supplies for road markings.

Bomhof explained why the road is now narrower when it nears the core.

Traffic modelling, including the forecasted impacts of Skytrain, supported the reconfiguration of the driving lanes to one lane in each direction from Fraser Hwy. to Logan Ave., Bomhof said.

“As there was more road width available from Logan Ave. to the Langley Bypass, the four lane cross-section was maintained for this portion.”

