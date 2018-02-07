Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

A Cranbrook woman who was in critical condition following a tragic car accident this weekend has passed away, according to an update from her family.

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition following the collision on Saturday, a few kilometres east of Yahk. Her husband, Captain Clayton Murrell with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, died on the scene.

“Today our Joan has left this world to be with the man whom she loved. Joan’s struggle is now over and she has Peace,” reads a statement provided by McKinnon’s family. “Joan’s family thanks you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are in awe of the love everyone has shared with them.”

The family statement says dates and locations for a joint celebration of life will be determined at a later date. The statement also noted that McKinnon’s organs were donated ‘so that she could give the gift of life to others.’

The collision occured between a pickup truck and a semi trailer in the early Saturday morning hours that also claimed the life of the semi truck driver, an unidentified 59-year-old man from Edmonton.

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada’s biggest Parkour park nominated for awards
Next story
Saanich Police video pokes fun at #TidePodChallenge

Just Posted

Willoughby middle school will need a name, says school district

Drawings revealed of what new high school will look like when complete in 2019

Under-aged Langley musician rockin’ it at The Roxy

A local high school band is competing in Nimbus School of Recording’s Battle of the Bands.

VIDEO: Langley City Parkour park up for awards

Nominated in two categories for the 2018 Wood Design Awards in BC.

Vancouver Stealth to honour former captain before hosting Saskatchewan Rush

Tribute to Curtis Hodson during Saturday’s National Lacrosse League game at Langley Events Centre,

Naming suggestions sought for new Willoughby middle school

The new school is expected to open in 2019.

Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

‘Men struggling in new year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Public input from across B.C. now being sought on revitalizing the ALR

Stakeholder meetings are slated to be held in various communities over the next six weeks

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Most Read