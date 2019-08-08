An Abbotsford Police officer carries the wig that was allegedly stolen by a woman from the Cedar Park Place shopping plaza on Wednesday. The woman was arrested shortly afterwards outside the nearby McDonald’s restaurant. (PHOTO BY DALE KLIPPENSTEIN)

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

A 34-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly stealing a wig and waving around a gun at an Abbotsford clothing store on Wednesday.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said a woman entered the store in the Cedar Park Place shopping plaza – located in the area of Clearbrook Road and South Fraser Way – at about 5 p.m.

Bird said staff confronted the woman as she was in the process of stealing a wig. She produced a firearm and then waved it around before running away.

Police who were dispatched to the scene arrested the woman outside of the nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

Bird said the gun, which was found in some bushes, turned out to be fake.

Briana Hanelle Gray has now been charged with two counts of robbery, and remains in custody at this time. More charges could be forthcoming.

According to the provincial court database, Gray is subject to a lifetime weapons ban stemming from a robbery on Aug. 17, 2013 in Aldergrove.

According to previous police reports, Gray pointed a gun at and demanded cash from a clerk at the Booster Juice location.

She then ran off, but the worker provided a detailed description of her to police.

Gray escaped in a cab and then attempted to rob the driver, who pulled over and called police.

Officers surrounded the vehicle in Abbotsford, and Gray was arrested and quickly linked to the Aldergrove robbery.

The handgun she had used was found to be an airsoft pistol.

Gray was convicted of two counts of robbery and using an imitation firearm in relation to the two incidents.

She remained in jail from the time of her arrest until sentencing in March 2014, and was given an additional 17 months in prison, in addition to the lifetime weapons ban.

Gray has other convictions, dating back to 2008, for robbery, driving while prohibited and several counts of theft.

RELATED: Abbotsford woman arrested for armed robbery in Aldergrove

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Just Posted

VIDEO: Evening vigil planned after death at Langley skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Strong young defencemen joins Giants ranks

Ahead of the fall hockey season, the Vancouver G-Men sign a 16-year-old Burnaby player

Movie in Aldergrove park returns with ‘The Neverending Story’

Hosted by Aldergrove Business Association and packed with free festivities and candy

VIDEO: Pair brutally stab and steal calf from rural Langley dairy farm

Surveillance footage shows two people attacking and loading dying calf into luxury vehicle

VIDEO: Langley RCMP hunt for stabbing suspect

A stabbing incident overnight in Brookswood left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

ZZ Top cancels PNE concert due to drummer’s illness

Frank Beard has been directed by doctors to recuperate before resuming performances

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Police make arrest, seize boats amid fraud investigation at Lower Mainland dealership

RCMP investigating alleged fraudulent business practices at Surrey’s Breakwater Marine

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

Most Read