Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Teenager had used her parents’ credit card to rent the home

A 14-year-old girl learned a lesson last weekend after her wild house party caused close to $20,000 worth of damage in West Vancouver.

According to police, officers responded to a call about an “uncontrolled house party” in the 2400 block of Ottawa Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

They arrived to find 200 teens running away from the house. It had been rented online by the girl using her parents’ credit card without permission.

The overcrowded party caused serious damage to the house’s walls, artwork and furniture.

The girl’s family has agreed to pay for the repairs, while the owners of the rental home are not pressing charges.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying those directly responsible for the destruction are asked to call the police at 604-925-7300.

