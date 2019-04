A 50 hectare wildfire has broken out near Pemberton, according to BC Wildfire.

The Líl’wat First Nation has issued evacuation alerts for 15 properties but there are no evacuation alerts for the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District.

The regional district said incoming cooler weather is expected to help firefighters battle the blaze Wednesday.

Pemberton Portage road remains open but anyone in the area should watch out for firefighting crews.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.