Wildfire closes provincial park south of Hope

The Skagit Valley Provincial Park will close tomorrow (Aug. 9) at noon as a 50-hectare fire burning in the park is likely to be affected by winds.

The fire is burning an estimated 1.3 kilometres from the Silvertip Campground and one kilometre from the Skagit Park access road in the Skagit Valley Provincial Park.

“BC Parks and the BC Wildfire Service are closing the park in response to an anticipated wind event and resulting fire activity,” a statement on BC Parks website reads. “The park will be closed until further notice.”

Individuals on Facebook are writing the Silver Skagit Road is already closed, these reports have not been confirmed.

The fire was discovered on Aug. 4, the suspected cause is lightning according to an online BC Wildfire Service map.

Fire information officer Donna MacPherson cautioned drivers and campers to check DriveBC and the BC Parks websites for up-to-date information about the status of the park closure.

How the closure will affect people camping in the park or with future reservations to camp is unclear.

More information to follow.

