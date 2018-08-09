Wildfire closes provincial park south of Hope

Closure in effect Thursday, Aug. 9 at noon

The Skagit Valley Provincial Park will close tomorrow (Aug. 9) at noon as a 50-hectare fire burning in the park is likely to be affected by winds.

The fire is burning an estimated 1.3 kilometres from the Silvertip Campground and one kilometre from the Skagit Park access road in the Skagit Valley Provincial Park.

“BC Parks and the BC Wildfire Service are closing the park in response to an anticipated wind event and resulting fire activity,” a statement on BC Parks website reads. “The park will be closed until further notice.”

Individuals on Facebook are writing the Silver Skagit Road is already closed, these reports have not been confirmed.

The fire was discovered on Aug. 4, the suspected cause is lightning according to an online BC Wildfire Service map.

Fire information officer Donna MacPherson cautioned drivers and campers to check DriveBC and the BC Parks websites for up-to-date information about the status of the park closure.

How the closure will affect people camping in the park or with future reservations to camp is unclear.

More information to follow.

Is there more to this story?


news@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Strangling off-duty cop gave killer PTSD, defence tells sentencing judge
Next story
Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

Just Posted

VIDEO: International Cat Day in pictures

A selection of photos from Times readers in celebration of our feline friends

WHAT’S IN STORE: Food helps make miracles happen in Langley

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper focuses on eateries and one local operator.

Air quality advisory issued for eastern Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

People are encouraged to seek out air-conditioned spaces

Redwoods in Langley ranked seventh best for golfers

Langley course has been selected among top 10 in the Lower Mainland.

VIDEO: Paddington bear damaged in Langley City fire is repaired

So is the building of the same name, which is ready for people to move back in.

Wildfire burning near Horseshoe Bay

BC Wildfire crews are fighting the blaze

Maltipoo attacked, man bit by a pitt bull type dog

At least six people stopped along highway to help free smaller dog

5 to start your day

Wildfires burning in the Lower Mainland, a man charged following a goose attack and more

Temperature records broken Wednesday, even hotter conditions today in B.C.

While today is set to be the hottest day this week, yesterday’s scorching temperatures broke several records.

Wildfire closes provincial park south of Hope

Closure in effect Thursday, Aug. 9 at noon

Canada still seeking clarity from Saudi Arabia on diplomatic dispute

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia suspended diplomatic ties with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador.

Gun violence a ‘significant concern’ for Canadians, Bill Blair says

The City of Toronto now has $11 million in its coffers from the federal government to pay down some costs it has incurred dealing with an influx of irregular border crossers.

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

Kidder’s daughter says the Superman actress’ death has been ruled a suicide.

Seoul: Rival Koreas to meet to prepare for leaders’ summit

Seoul said the rival Koreas agreed to high-level talks next Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, to prepare for a leaders’ summit.

Most Read