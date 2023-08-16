The Yukon territorial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. An evacuation order for Yukon’s northernmost community of Old Crow has been rescinded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Yukon territorial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. An evacuation order for Yukon’s northernmost community of Old Crow has been rescinded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Wildfire evacuation order ends for north Yukon fly-in community of Old Crow

Government lists nearly 150 active wildfires burning within the territory

A precautionary wildfire evacuation order for Yukon’s northernmost community of Old Crow has been rescinded.

The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation government says the first flight of essential workers will return to the community 800 kilometres north of Whitehorse Tuesday with charter flights for other residents scheduled to start the next day.

The fly-in community of about 250 people was ordered evacuated last Wednesday over fears that high winds on the weekend would aggravate nearby wildfires.

Yukon Protective Services said Monday the potentially-dangerous winds did not cause any damage to structures in the Old Crow area.

The Yukon government says an evacuation alert remains in place for the community and residents in the area should remain vigilant.

The government lists nearly 150 active wildfires burning in the territory.

READ ALSO: Yukon fly-in community of Old Crow ordered evacuated due to wildfire risk

WildfiresYukon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firefighters hoping for rain for ‘reprieve’ in battling N.W.T. wildfires
Next story
Photos released of suspected getaway car in B.C. Sikh temple shooting

Just Posted

A driver took to the Aldergrove track of the Langley Quarter Midget Association for a qualifying run on Wednesday morning, Aug 16, as the cross-border Western Grand Nationals got underway with 217 cars registered for the event that runs until Sunday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: ‘Border brawl’ underway at Aldergrove quarter midget track

Kassidy Keith and Havana. (tbird/Kim Gaudry/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fort Classic international competition gets underway at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park

Langley Thunder and New Westminster Salmonbellies are set to begin their best-of-seven Western Lacrosse Association Finals series on Wednesday (Aug. 16) at New Westminster’s Queen’s Park Arena (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Preview of Langley Thunder versus New West Salmonbellies

In 2018, Las Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore, an Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association alumni, seen here with Aldergrove Special Olympics competitor Christopher Lakusta, returned to Aldergrove for the opening of the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre. On Aug. 29, the Stanley Cup champion will show off the trophy in his hometown. (Black Press Media files)
Stanley Cup will come to Aldergrove Aug. 29