The Grouse Greek fire in mid-August. (BC Wildfire Service)

An evacuation order has been issued for communities of Ponderosa and McGillivray near Squamish because of the Grouse Creek fire late Wednesday night.

According to the Squamish Lilloet Regional District, the wildfire is now showing “extremely vigorous” behaviour.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for the D’Arcy area, and Highline Road remains closed.

The D’Arcy dock is open, but the Ponderosa and McGillivray docks are closed.

