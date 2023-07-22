The Kevin Brook Wildfire, located south of Summerland, is now considered held. (Photo- BC Wildfire Service)

The Kevin Brook Wildfire, located south of Summerland, is now considered held. (Photo- BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire south of Summerland considered held: BCWS

The Kevin Brook Wildfire was discovered Friday and grew to .2 hectares in size

The wildfire south of Summerland that was discovered Friday evening, July 21, is now considered held.

The Kevin Brook Wildfire, located on the west side of Victoria Road South, grew to .2 hectares in size before being described as “held” on Saturday, July 22, at around 10 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nearby to the west, the Upper Kevin Brook spot fire is also being held, as of 10:40 a.m.

It is currently .009 hectares in size.

No evacuation alerts or orders were associated with either incident.

They represent two of the five wildfires currently burning northwest of Penticton.

The other three, further to the west of Summerland, are all .009 hectares and described as “out of control.”

READ MORE: 5 wildfires spark northwest of Penticton

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
3 new wildfires burning east of Enderby in North Okanagan
Next story
Retired RCMP officer charged with helping Beijing intimidation campaign

Just Posted

Atlético Ottawa beat Vancouver FC last weekend. Now VFC is hosting Calgary Cavalry Saturday afternoon in Langley. (Matt Zambonin, CPL/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Pro soccer gets underway Saturday afternoon in Langley

Dave Quinn and Karen Zukas are co-founders of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, taking place this weekend. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Cool Blues Show takes the stage for two evenings at Fort Langley jazz fest

An estimated 500 music fans attended the Summer Beats concert in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Saturday, July 15, to be entertained by musical groups including Nite Brite, an 80’s tribute band, whose singer channeled the early Madonna. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Free Summer Beats concert in Langley City draws close to 500

BC RCMP seized large amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, and precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl and MDMA in two Metro Vancouver drug busts this year. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
25 toxic drug deaths in Langley so far this year