The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a fire 27 kilometres north of Merritt near the Chattaway Lake FSR. The fire is estimated to be eight hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire sparked north of Merritt, estimated 8 hectares

BC Wildfire Service is responding to the fire near Chattaway Lake FSR 27 kilometres north of Merritt

A wildfire has sparked 27 kilometres north of Merritt.

BC Wildfire Service is responding to the fire near the Chattaway Lake FSR and estimates that the blaze is currently eight hectares in size.

“A large column of smoke is visible from Merritt, Logan Lake, Lower Nicola, the Coquihalla Highway and as far away as Kamloops,” the Service said on Twitter.

More to come as information becomes available.

Related: Allie Lake wildfire still out of control at 2,200 hectares

Related: Update — Grass fire appears under control near Mission Hill winery

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Wildfire crews battling two hectare blaze north of Pitt Lake
Next story
VIDEO: Shooting incident in Langley Township

Just Posted

VIDEO: Shooting incident in Langley Township

Police respond to report of shots fired, find bullet hole in garage door

VIDEO: Grand Prix at Thunderbird show park sold out again

Langley School District Foundation projects improved results

VIDEO: Langley City MS Walk beats fundraising goal

More than 200 take part in annual fundraiser

Langley skaters harvest medals at biggest figure skating competition in B.C.

Super Series Victoria Day Competition drew over 1,000 competitors

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally in Langley

One of five events organized across the province

Trans Mountain pipeline: Is it worth the risk?

Concerns range from the threat of an oil spill to the impact of tanker traffic on wildlife

Wildfire sparked north of Merritt, estimated 8 hectares

BC Wildfire Service is responding to the fire near Chattaway Lake FSR 27 kilometres north of Merritt

UPDATED: Wildfire crews battling two hectare blaze north of Pitt Lake

BC Wildfire says no structures are at risk

Heavy police presence after reported shooting in Richmond

Reports say a man was hit while riding a motorcycle

UPDATED: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Jobs will go to new medical school graduates

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

Most Read