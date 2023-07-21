UPDATE: Wildfire east of Naramata considered held

A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Photo- Barbara Smallwood)A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Photo- Barbara Smallwood)
A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)
The Turnbull Creek Wildfire east of Naramata, from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.The Turnbull Creek Wildfire east of Naramata, from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

Update (5:45 p.m.)

The wildfire burning east of Naramata that was discovered on Friday afternoon is now “being held,” BC Wildfire Service has confirmed.

It remains 1.5 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.

Original (3:45 p.m.)

A wildfire has sparked east of Naramata on Friday afternoon, July 21.

The Gilser Brook Wildfire has grown to 1.5 hectares in size since being discovered at around 3:20 p.m. It is bringing smoke that could be seen from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is “out of control.”

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

It is believed to be human-caused, according to BCWS.

BCWS crews are currently joined by members from the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department in attacking the blaze.

READ MORE: 4 wildfires spark near Shuswap

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsPentictonSummerlandwildfire

Previous story
Fundraiser started for helicopter pilot killed in Alberta wildfire crash

Just Posted

Bikers rolled through Maple Ridge on the Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Hells Angels roll through Mission and Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

On Saturday, July 15, Langley United U16 defeated Abbotsford 3-1 Saturday at the BC Boy’s soccer championships, which drew more than 1,000 players and more than 40 teams from around the province over four days. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley United hosts BC Boys soccer chamoionships

Nick Ward went in for a lay-up in a game where Rattlers took down the Vancouver Bandits in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, 103-82. (Derek Elvin, Canadian Elite Basketball League/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Bandits back home in Langley, looking to snap losing streak

Fast draw event at the Aldergrove Fair on Sunday, July 16. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
That’s a wrap: another succesful Aldergrove Fair