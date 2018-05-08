Facebook: Merritt Fire Department

Wildfire sparks near Merritt

As residents in Merritt deal with flooding issues a wildfire broke out on Monday afternoon

As flood waters sweep across Highway 8 near Merritt, forcing evacuations in the Lower Nicola, fire crews battled a blaze south of the city.

RELATED: Flooding closes Highway 8 near Merritt

Monday afternoon, Merritt fire crews responded to a wildfire south of the city’s music festival site on the west side of the Nicola River.

According to the fire department, crews were unable to reach the blaze and had to call in the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was estimated to be two hectares in size and is still considered active. The cause of the blaze is not known, although BC Wildfire Service is investigating.

The forest fire danger rating in Merritt is considered moderate.

RELATED: State of emergency declared between Kamloops and Merritt

An evacuation order is still in effect for the Lower Nicola mobile home park and four properties on Marshall Road. While an evacuation alert has been issued for seven properties in the Guichon Creek area.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood
Next story
Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

Just Posted

Buyers hope for court win in Langley condo case

An appeal has been scheduled for pre-sale buyers in the Murrayville House case.

Council okays last Willoughby neighbourhood plan

Township councillors debated green roofs and grocery stores Monday night.

Apartment mailboxes target of break-ins in Langley City

While residents wait for owners to make repairs, mail is being held for pickup elsewhere

Fort Langley duo create new jazz and arts festival

Organizers are currently seeking volunteers and buskers for this new summer event.

VIDEO: The Circus comes to Aldergrove!

Great Benjamins Circus delights crowds at Aldergrove performances

On Lions’ turf, Lower Mainland kids find outlet for energy at special flag-football tourney

Teams from Surrey, Abbotsford and elsewhere at event held Saturday at CFL team’s practice facility

Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Thomas Pappas, 53, charged with breaking and entering

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Giants returning to Coliseum for pair of games

Vancouver Giants will play pair of December games in Vancouver instead of Langley Events Centre

Weapons seized at South Surrey border

CBSA officials say Canadian resident living in U.S. charged with 27 smuggling and firearms counts

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Most Read