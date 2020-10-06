BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson announces an end to the ICBC monopoly if the Liberal Party is elected, during a stop in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Wilkinson says a Liberal government would end ICBC monopoly

Announcement made in key battleground riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Tuesday morning

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson made his second stop to the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding since the election began, to announce he would end ICBC’s monopoly on vehicle insurance if his party forms government.

“A consistent theme we hear in this campaign, is that people are really fed up with ICBC,” said Wilkinson, adding B.C. drivers spend more on auto insurance than anywhere in Canada.

He said rates have increased $620 per driver on average over a three-year period.

“This is a major affordability issue, because it’s a monopoly – you have no choice. We’re going to change that,” he said.

He said after 46 years of “state control” by ICBC, he would introduce competition for all forms of auto insurance.

“Let the private market enter the market, so that we can get competition, and people can shop around for the rate that best suits them and the coverage that best suits them,” said Wilkinson.

He noted drivers could get private insurance, or choose to stay with the ICBC no fault system.

“Just like they do in Saskatchewan. It works there, and it’ll work here.”

READ ALSO: BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in Pitt Meadows

Liberal candidates Cheryl Ashlie (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows) and Chelsa Meadus (Maple Ridge-Mission) were also at the press conference. The two ridings are considered key battlegrounds in this provincial election, as both swung from the Liberal party to the NDP during the last provincial election.

An NDP media release on Tuesday morning said evidence from other provinces shows private insurance costs more, and makes it harder for many drivers to get coverage.

Wilkinson was critical of the NDP government for not giving drivers a refund, based on low accident rates during the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown early in 2020.

“The excessive premiums charged by ICBC are your money. It does not belong to the NDP to use as an election tool,” he said, adding refunds were made during the summer elsewhere in Canada.

“You are entitled to that money.”

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Election 2020ICBCMaple RidgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fort St. John man wanted on 65 charges is arrested in Abbotsford
Next story
Maple Ridge man, 45, dies at scene of Golden Ears Bridge crash

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man, 45, dies at scene of Golden Ears Bridge crash

Police are asking for dashboard camera footage of Oct. 2 incident

VIDEO: Surrey man dies after losing control of motorcycle on Highway 1 in Langley

Highway 1 westbound at 216th Street was closed for several hours

TRAFFIC: Vehicle crashes into median on Highway 1 in Langley

Occurred just east of 232nd Street, causing delays in both directions

Vehicle incident closed stretch of Highway 1 westbound in Langley

Highway re-opened just before 2 a.m.

Council debates opening next pool – W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove?

Costs are higher for Walnut Grove, park staff say

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Van Halen died due to cancer

Fort St. John man wanted on 65 charges is arrested in Abbotsford

Darcy Peter Bailey, 48, was wanted mainly for weapons offences

Man sentenced for Abbotsford incident in which pepper-sprayed officer shot assailant

Two men were charged after incident outside of Cabela’s in September

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chilliwack MLA’s former constituency assistant pleads guilty to breach of trust

Desmond Devnich stole thousands of dollars from John Martin’s constituency office

Crown seeks 3 years for former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault

Samuel Emerson was found guilty in November 2019, defense argues for two-year term

Wilkinson says a Liberal government would end ICBC monopoly

Announcement made in key battleground riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Tuesday morning

Most Read