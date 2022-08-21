Misty Van Popta will be running for Township of Langley Council on the Contract With Langley Slate with Councillor and Mayoral candidate Eric Woodward in the upcoming Oct. 15th municipal election. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Misty Van Popta will be running for Township of Langley Council on the Contract With Langley Slate with Councillor and Mayoral candidate Eric Woodward in the upcoming Oct. 15th municipal election. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Will run as part of ‘Contract With Langley Slate’

Misty Van Popta announces bid for Township council

Misty Van Popta will be running for Township of Langley Council on the Contract With Langley Slate with Councillor and Mayoral candidate Eric Woodward in the upcoming Oct. 15th municipal election.

Van Popta is a project management professional with more than seven years experience, who first ran for Council in 2011, when she finished 17th.

READ ALSO: Misty vanPopta runs for Township council (2011)

“In 2011, the 208th Street corridor was so bad then that it was a big part of my campaign platform,” Van Popta said.

“Here we are, 11 years later with no end in sight to the ongoing absurdity of our roads. It’s ridiculous. We have to fix it, along with so many other important issues. We have to catch-up with development, a big reason I decided to join the Contract With Langley team.”

“It’s long overdue for some new voices part of a team that will finally be able to solve so many important issues with new ideas, a clear plan, and the commitment to it done,” she added.

Van Popta started her career in the pharmaceutical industry in the 1990’s as a frontline technician in a pharmacy. She then transitioned to the technology and pharmaceutical software side for 14 years. She has also been a small business owner, co-owning a bicycle shop in Fort Langley.

Misty was described as a “lifetime Langley resident” in her online profile.

“She has been a community volunteer for a number of years. She is a single mom to daughters Georgia, 20, who attends Memorial University in St John’s Newfoundland, and Amelia, 17, who will be attending the Blanche MacDonald Centre in the fall.”

Woodward said Van Popta “will be a great, common sense addition to Council.”

“Misty will help with almost every aspect of our platform, from housing issues and permitting timelines to investing in the infrastructure we need for truly livable communities, for the future,” he said.

READ ALSO: Langley winery owner announces run for Township council seat

READ ALSO: Joel Neufeld and Holly Dickson announce run for Langley school board

READ ALSO: Two Township council candidates will be running under new Contract With Langley civic party banner

READ ALSO: Woodward announces run for mayor of Langley Township

READ ALSO: Whitmarsh announces run for Langley Township mayor’s seat

READ ALSO: Sparrow joins race for Langley Township mayor’s seat

READ ALSO: Former B.C. solicitor-general Rich Coleman is returning to politics

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipMunicipal election

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. nurse banned for 5 years for mishandling opioid pain killers
Next story
VIDEO: Black bear plays in B.C. MP’s bird bath

Just Posted

Township of Langley Energy Manager Greg Dennis tests the DC Fast Charger’s inaugural charge, in 2021. (Langley Township/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
OUR VIEW: Canada can make mining, manufacturing part of a green energy future

Misty Van Popta will be running for Township of Langley Council on the Contract With Langley Slate with Councillor and Mayoral candidate Eric Woodward in the upcoming Oct. 15th municipal election. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Will run as part of ‘Contract With Langley Slate’

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Opposition MLAs critical of NDP’s affordable housing record

HEATHEN, Ronald Age: 38 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 166 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted for: Theft of motor vehicle Warrant in effect: Aug. 16 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 21