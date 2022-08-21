Will run as part of ‘Contract With Langley Slate’

Misty Van Popta will be running for Township of Langley Council on the Contract With Langley Slate with Councillor and Mayoral candidate Eric Woodward in the upcoming Oct. 15th municipal election. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Van Popta is a project management professional with more than seven years experience, who first ran for Council in 2011, when she finished 17th.

“In 2011, the 208th Street corridor was so bad then that it was a big part of my campaign platform,” Van Popta said.

“Here we are, 11 years later with no end in sight to the ongoing absurdity of our roads. It’s ridiculous. We have to fix it, along with so many other important issues. We have to catch-up with development, a big reason I decided to join the Contract With Langley team.”

“It’s long overdue for some new voices part of a team that will finally be able to solve so many important issues with new ideas, a clear plan, and the commitment to it done,” she added.

Van Popta started her career in the pharmaceutical industry in the 1990’s as a frontline technician in a pharmacy. She then transitioned to the technology and pharmaceutical software side for 14 years. She has also been a small business owner, co-owning a bicycle shop in Fort Langley.

Misty was described as a “lifetime Langley resident” in her online profile.

“She has been a community volunteer for a number of years. She is a single mom to daughters Georgia, 20, who attends Memorial University in St John’s Newfoundland, and Amelia, 17, who will be attending the Blanche MacDonald Centre in the fall.”

Woodward said Van Popta “will be a great, common sense addition to Council.”

“Misty will help with almost every aspect of our platform, from housing issues and permitting timelines to investing in the infrastructure we need for truly livable communities, for the future,” he said.

