Will they come back next year? ‘It’s not entirely up to us’ organizer says

Ariyanna,6 (left) hugged Shayanna, 8 after a visit to the face-painting tent on Saturday, April 1. The sisters, from Walnut Grove, were among an estimated 19,000 who attended the second annual Food Truck Wars, held at KPU in Langley March 31-April 2. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) An estimated 19,000 attended Food Truck Wars at KPU in Langley City March 31-April 2. 45 food trucks were on the site every day, with live entertainment, like this strolling Mariachi band. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) An estimated 19,000 attended Food Truck Wars at KPU in Langley City March 31-April 2. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) An estimated 19,000 attended Food Truck Wars at KPU in Langley City March 31-April 2. One of dozens of vendors at the event served a visitor on Saturday, April 1, the busiest day of the event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) An estimated 19,000 attended Food Truck Wars at KPU in Langley City March 31-April 2. There 45 food trucks on site every day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

All things considered, Jason Faria thinks the Food Truck Wars event in Langley City went well.

Faria, whose Langley-based Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival organized the event held at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) Langley Campus from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2, said a very rough preliminary estimate put attendance around 19,000.

That was down slightly from the first Food Truck Wars, held last year in Cloverdale.

He attributes much of that to less-than-ideal weather on Friday and Sunday.

“Saturday was our busy day,” Faria said.

“We were blown away by how many people came out, and how many came from far away from Langley.”

Asked if he would like to hold the event in Langley again next year, Faria said “we’d love to.”

“I’m from Langley, I wanted to have this event in Langley.”

But it almost didn’t happen, the result of the City insisting the festival organized by Faria and his wife shoulder the cost of policing the event, combined with the unexpected cost of a parking shuttle to handle overflow.

READ ALSO: Langley food truck festival owners faced with bill for thousands

“Seven days out, we talked for 24 hours about cancelling the event,” Faria said.

However, help with the added costs arrived in the form of a $5,000 contribution from the Downtown Langley Business Association, he said.

“The DLBA stepped in at the eleventh hour,” Faria told the Langley Advance Times.

Faria said he and his wife have put on 118 food truck festivals over several years and have never had to pay for policing before.

Over the three days of the event, Faria estimated up to 15 security guards, three RCMP officers “on average,” and two Langley City bylaw officers were at the site daily.

“The biggest question from attendees was, ‘why are so many security and RCMP here?’ Faria said.

“This is just a family event with people pushing strollers through puddles,” Faria remarked.

He’s hoping for “more collaboration, more dialogue” with the City to see about a return of Food Truck Wars next year.

“It’s not entirely up to us,” he noted.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Post-pandemic version of the Cranberry Festival draws crowds to Fort Langley

Langley City