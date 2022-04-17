Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/Pool Photo via AP)

William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; Queen Elizabeth absent

Queen turns 96 on Thursday

Senior British royals including Prince William and his wife Kate have attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals’ calendar.

William and Kate, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were accompanied by two of their three children: Prince George, 8, and 6-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Also in attendance were the queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, with his wife Sophie and their children, and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.

The queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne.

She cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October, and also had a bout of COVID-19 in February. She attended a memorial service last month for her late husband Prince Philip, and has continued to meet virtually with diplomats and politicians.

READ MORE: Queen plans to keep working after testing positive for COVID-19

On Thursday she had a visit from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan — the first time the couple has visited the U.K. together since they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.

Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor, 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London, on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Harry is founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded or ill military personnel and veterans.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Royal familyUnited Kingdom

Previous story
U.S. rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend, 2 dead

Just Posted

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside announced a new school site has been bought for a secondary and high school in Willoughby. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
New high school, middle school site in Willoughby bought for $46.6 million

Vancouver Giants have become the final club to clinch a spot in the Western Hockey League playoffs. (WHL)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants clinch final WHL playoff spot

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley school trustees? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Survey gives school district tools for staff recruitment, retention

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 17