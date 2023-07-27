Williams Lake Courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Williams Lake Courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Williams Lake RCMP officer facing criminal charges from on-duty incident

The charges stem from May 31, 2020 incident

A Williams Lake RCMP officer is facing a number of criminal charges stemming from an on-duty incident in Williams Lake three years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced Thursday, July 27 that charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm have been approved against Const. Madeline Hjelden. The charges are in connection with their involvement in an on-duty motor vehicle incident alleged to have occurred on May 31, 2020, in Williams Lake.

The first appearance date in Williams Lake Provincial Court is yet to be determined, noted the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) in a media statement.

“The charge was approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer. The charge assessment guidelines applied by the BC Prosecution Service in reviewing all Reports to Crown Counsel are established in the BC Prosecution Service Crown.”

As this matter is now before the court the BCPS will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time, added the BCPS.

RCMPWilliams Lake

