Willoughby man reported missing again, Langley RCMP seek public’s help

Joel Reed Goddard, 32, was last seen on March 24

A Willoughby man is the subject of a Langley RCMP missing person release for the second time in six months.

Joel Reed Goddard, 32, was last seen in Langley on March 24 when he left his home in Willoughby driving a 2008 grey Ford Ranger, media relations officer Cpl. Holly Largy reported on Monday.

“The Ranger was found abandoned on [the Trans-Canada Highway] in Cypress County near Redcliff, Alberta on March 31st,” she said. “In the days prior to and after the recovery of his pickup, it is believed Joel was in Medicine Hat.”

He was last seen on April 6, according to Largy.

Goddard was also reported missing in November. Two weeks later on the private Facebook page ‘Missing Joel Goddard,’ his wife, Susie Fletcher announced he was found safe.

READ MORE: Langley man missing since Nov. 10 found alive and safe

Goddard is described as being 6’1” tall, between 190-200 lbs, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

